May 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 1.

EVENTS

2006 – Kazakhstan decides to resume construction of the Moynak hydroelectric power station with a capacity of 300 MW on the River Charyn in Almaty region. Its construction started in 1985 and suspended in 1992 as its backing ended. The project cost USD 250 mln.

2012 – The KZT 500 silver coin «Baursak» puts into circulation.

2014 – Turkestan inaugurates the new historical and ethnographic centre to feature the arts and crafts of the local craftsmen and musical instruments of ancient people.





2015 – Above 300 Kazakhstanis permanently living in the UAE gather at one of the central parks in Dubai to bring Kazakhstanis together, to declare Kazakhstan’s community in Dubai, to provide Kazakhstanis staying there mutual support.

2018 – Kazakhstan grabs 4 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals at World School Chess Championships in Albania. It brings together 387 young sportsmen from 40 states of the world.

2018 – The first Week of Kazakhstan Cinema takes place in the Sultanate of Oman.



