May 19. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of May.

NAMES

Kazakhstani statesmanwas born in 1963 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute. Throughout his professional career he worked for many oil and gas companies, including the likes of LUKOIL and KazMunayGas. He was the Chairman of the Board of JSC «National Company «KazMunayGas» between 2018 and 2022.

Kazakhstani statesmanwas born in 1964 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute and the Saint Petersburg State University of Economy and Finance. Mr. Atamkulov worked at the Kazakh embassies in Russia, Iran, Germany, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, and the Philippines. He was the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region, the Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. He served as the Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 2019 and 2022.

Singer, musical producer, and advisor to the Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1964 in Zhezkazgan region (now Karaganda region). He is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Theater and Arts University. Bolmanov released his first solo album in 1995 and one year later founded and became a member of ABK band. He has helmed ‘Gulder’ ensemble since 2005. He headed the Culture Department of Almaty city and the Culture Department in Astana (now Nur-Sultan) city in 2005-2007 and 2008, respectively.