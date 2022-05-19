Go to the main site
    May 19. Today's Birthdays

    19 May 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of May.

    NAMES

    Alik Aidarbayev (1963) is a statesman of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute.

    Throughout his career in the oil and gas sector of Kazakhstan.

    Beibut Atamkulov (1964) is a political figure of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Saint Petersburg State University of Economics and Finance.

    Throughout his career served as the Kazakh Ambassador to Malaysia, and Ambassador to Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, and the Philippines concurrently in 2010-2012, Defense and Aerospace Industry Minister in 2016-2018, Foreign Minister in 2018-2019, Industry and Infrastructure Minister in 2019-2022.

    Kydyrali Bolmanov (1964) is a signer, producer, and counselor of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister.

    Born in today’s Karaganda region is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Theatre Institute.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
