May 19. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of May.

NAMES

President of the Kazakhstan International Criminological Club, renowned researcher in the sphere of criminal law and criminology Yesbergen ALAUKHANOV was born in 1958 in South Kazakhstan (now Turkestan region). He is a graduate of the Tashkent State University, the Saratov Higher School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of USSR, and the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University. He has held his recent post since 2015.

Chairman of the Board of JSC «National Company «KazMunaiGas» Alik AIDARBAYEV was born in 1963 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute. Throughout his professional career he worked for many oil and gas companies, including LUKOIL and KazMunaiGas. Prior to taking up his recent post in November 2018, he was Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC «National Welfare Fund «Samruk-Kazyna».

Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Beibut ATAMKULOV was born in 1964 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute and the Saint Petersburg State University of Economy and Finance. Mr. Atamkulov served at the Kazakh embassies in Russia, Iran, Germany, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, and the Philippines. He worked as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region, the Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. He was appointed to his recent post in September 2019.

Singer, musical producer, and advisor to the Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kydyrali BOLMANOV was born in 1964 in Zhezkazgan region (now Karaganda region). He is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Theater and Arts University. He released his first solo album in 1995 and a year later founded and became a member of ABK band. He has helmed ‘Gulder’ ensemble since 2005. He was headed the Culture Department of Almaty city and the Culture Department in Astana (now Nur-Sultan) city in 2005-2007 and 2008, respectively.

