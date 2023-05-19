May 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 19.

EVENTS

1995 – The opening of the Banknote Factory takes place in Almaty city.

2005- The ceremony of opening of the Belarussian Embassy in Kazakhstan takes place.

2015– Kazkah film Khozyaeva (Hosts) by Adilkhan Yerzhanov wins the Best Film of Central Asia nomination at the events held by the Kyrgyz national film award Ak Ilbirs-2015 in Bishkek.

2016 - The 8th annual competitions of Special Operations Force units Warrior-2016 take place at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center (KASOTC) in Jordan. Kazakhstan won prizes in the Punisher and Soul Crucher nominations.

2017- Easy Glossy magazine dedicates several pages to Dimash Kudaibergen.

2017- The national pavilion of Kazakhstan is opened for the first time in the history of the domestic film industry at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

2019 – Kazakhstani Mariya Ovchinnikova wins the triple jump event at the Thailand open track & field 2019 with a result of 13.19 meters.

2021- Kokshetau city is named the cultural capital of Kazakhstan of 2021.

2021- The room named after the poet and thinker Abai is opened in Tbilisi, Georgia.

2021- The first environmental theatre EcoQolday for young spectators opens in Nur-Sultan.

2021- The resolution declaring the Aral region the zone of environmental innovations and technologies is unanimously approved by the UN General Assembly.

2021 – Siyazbek Daliyev of Kazakhstan claims the men’s 50m butterfly gold at the European Para Swimming Championships with a result of 35.78sec.



