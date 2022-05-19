Go to the main site
    May 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    19 May 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 19.

    EVENTS

    1995 - The Banknote Factory opens in Almaty city.

    2005 - The ceremony of opening of the Belarussian Embassy in Kazakhstan takes place.

    2016 - The 8th annual competitions of Special Operations Force units Warrior-2016 take place at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center (KASOTC) in Jordan. Kazakhstan won prizes in the Punisher and Soul Crucher nominations.

    2017 - Several pages of Easy glossy magazine are dedicated to Dimash Kudaibergen.

    2017 - The national pavilion of Kazakhstan is opened for the first time in the history of the domestic film industry at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

    2021 - Kokshetau city is named the cultural capital of Kazakhstan of 2021.

    2021 - The room named after the poet and thinker Abai is opened in Tbilisi, Georgia.

    2021 - The first environmental theatre EcoQolday for young spectators opens in Nur-Sultan.

    2021 - The resolution declaring the Aral region the zone of environmental innovations and technologies is unanimously approved by the UN General Assembly.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

