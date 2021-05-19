May 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 19.

EVENTS

1995 - The Banknote Factory of Kazakhstan unveils in Almaty with the participation of the First President of the country, Nursultan Nazarbayev. The factory is a joint enterprise of the National Bank of Kazakhstan and England's Thomas de La Rue.

2005 - The Embassy of the Republic of Belarus unveils in Astana (now Nur-Sultan city) with the participation of Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev and Alexander Lukashenko.

2014 - Astana Mayor Imangali Tasmagambetov and Saint Petersburg Mayor Georgy Poltavchenko lay capsule to the Astana Centre foundation.

2015 - Kazakhstani director Adilkhan Yerzhanov's work ‘The Owners' is named The Best Film of Central Asia at the events organized in Bishkek as part of Ak Ilbirs 2015 National Film Awards.

2016 - Unique artifacts unearthed during the archaeological excavations of previous years are taken to East Kazakhstan region. Among the exhibits which were kept at the republican laboratories and museums, are a collection of items made of bronze, ceramics, bones and stone, findings from the necropolis of Shilikti, Berel, Kyrykungir and Aksuat.

2016 - Jordan's KASOTC Training Center named after King Abdulla II hosts The Warrior 2016 annual competition of the special operations forces. The five-day event brought together 25 teams from 11 countries. The Kazakh team became the first in The Punisher nomination and the third in Soul Crucher event.

2017 - Easy popular beauty magazine in China devotes some of its pages to Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergenov.

2017 - The Yel Shejire Charitable Foundation with support of Samruk Kazyna JSC releases a three-volume collection Alash Movement by Zhurtbay and Alashorda photo album by Mursalim.

2019 - Kazakhstani athlete Maria Ovchinnikova wins big at Thailand open track & field 2019 triple jump.

2020 -The Teacher of Kazakhstan 2020 national award is launched in Kazakhstan.



