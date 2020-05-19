May 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 19.

1995 - The Banknote Factory of Kazakhstan is unveiled in Almaty with the participation of the First President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev. The factory became a joint enterprise of the National Bank of Kazakhstan and England's Thomas de La Rue.

2005 - The Embassy of the Republic of Belarus is inaugurated in Astana (now Nur-Sultan city) with the participation of the two countries presidents - Nursultan Nazarbayev and Alexander Lukashenko.

2014 - First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Silk Road Peace Prize for an outstanding contribution to ensuring peace. Nursultan Nazarbayev became the first person awarded with this prize.

2014 - As part of the Days of Astana Culture in Saint Petersburg, Astana Mayor Imangali Tasmagambetov and St. Petersburg Mayor Georgy Poltavchenko lay a capsule in the base of the Astana center.

2015 - Kazakhstani director Adilkhan Yerzhanov's work ‘The Owners' is named The Best Film of Central Asia at the events organized in Bishkek as part of Ak Ilbirs 2015 National Film Awards.

2016 - Unique artifacts found during the archaeological excavations of previous years are brought to East Kazakhstan region. Among the exhibits which were stored in the republican laboratories and museums, are a collection of items made of bronze, ceramics, bones and stone, findings from the necropolis of Shilikti, Berel, Kyrykungir and Aksuat.

2016 - Jordan's KASOTC Training Center named after King Abdulla II hosts Warrior 2016 annual competition of the special operations forces. The five-day event brought together 25 teams from 11 countries. A team of the Kazakh Defense Ministry was represented by a group of Special Forces militaries. The Kazakh team became the first in The Punisher nomination and the third in Soul Crucher event.

2017 - Chinese popular beauty magazine «Easy» devotes some of its pages to Kazakhstan's world famous singer Dimash Kudaibergenov.

2017 - National Pavilion of Kazakhstan is unveiled for the first time at the 70th Cannes Film Festival in France. It was located in the territory of Le Village International film market.

2019 - Kazakhstani athlete Maria Ovchinnikova wins the Thailand open track & field 2019.



