Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+15+17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    May 18. Today's Birthdays

    18 May 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of May.

    NAMES

    Olzhas Suleimenov (1936) is a poet, Turcologist, screenwriter, and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to UNESCO.

    Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Kazakh State University, Higher literature courses at the Gorky Literature Institute.

    Kalmukhanbet Kassymov (1957) is a merited worker of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan, General Colonel of Police.

    Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan (Alexander Mogilev) was born in 1957 in Kirov, Russia.

    He is a graduate of the Leningrad Seminary, I degree, Moscow Spiritual Academy, Saint Petersburg Law University, and also studied at Leningrad Spiritual Academy.

    Batyrkhan Shukenov (1962-2015) is a Kazakhstani and Russian pop singer, and composer.

    Born in Kyzylorda. He studied at the Leningrad Culture Institute but in a couple of years entered the Almaty Conservatoire named after Kurmangazy.

    Batyrkhan died of a heart attack. He was buried in Almaty.

    Nurbek Sayasat (1981) is the Science and Higher Education Minister of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Semipalatinsk is a graduate of the Marshalltown Community College, Gumilyov Eurasian National University, and holds a Master’s Degree Program at La Sapienza University.

    Has been acting since June 2022.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    May 13. Today's Birthdays
    May 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    2 30 years of cooperation between EU and Kazakhstan: what stands ahead
    3 Kazakhstan, China share common stance on major international issues - Tokayev
    4 Kazakhstan, China sign agreements on sister city relationship btw regions
    5 Important documents inked in Xi’an as part of President Tokayev’s state visit