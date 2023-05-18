May 18. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of May.

NAMES

(1936) is a poet, Turcologist, screenwriter, and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to UNESCO.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Kazakh State University, Higher literature courses at the Gorky Literature Institute.

(1957) is a merited worker of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan, General Colonel of Police.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

(Alexander Mogilev) was born in 1957 in Kirov, Russia.

He is a graduate of the Leningrad Seminary, I degree, Moscow Spiritual Academy, Saint Petersburg Law University, and also studied at Leningrad Spiritual Academy.

(1962-2015) is a Kazakhstani and Russian pop singer, and composer.

Born in Kyzylorda. He studied at the Leningrad Culture Institute but in a couple of years entered the Almaty Conservatoire named after Kurmangazy.

Batyrkhan died of a heart attack. He was buried in Almaty.

(1981) is the Science and Higher Education Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk is a graduate of the Marshalltown Community College, Gumilyov Eurasian National University, and holds a Master’s Degree Program at La Sapienza University.

Has been acting since June 2022.