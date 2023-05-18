Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

May 18. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 May 2023, 08:00
May 18. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of May.

NAMES

photo

Olzhas Suleimenov (1936) is a poet, Turcologist, screenwriter, and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to UNESCO.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Kazakh State University, Higher literature courses at the Gorky Literature Institute.

photo

Kalmukhanbet Kassymov (1957) is a merited worker of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan, General Colonel of Police.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

photo

Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan (Alexander Mogilev) was born in 1957 in Kirov, Russia.

He is a graduate of the Leningrad Seminary, I degree, Moscow Spiritual Academy, Saint Petersburg Law University, and also studied at Leningrad Spiritual Academy.

photo

Batyrkhan Shukenov (1962-2015) is a Kazakhstani and Russian pop singer, and composer.

Born in Kyzylorda. He studied at the Leningrad Culture Institute but in a couple of years entered the Almaty Conservatoire named after Kurmangazy.

Batyrkhan died of a heart attack. He was buried in Almaty.

photo

Nurbek Sayasat (1981) is the Science and Higher Education Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk is a graduate of the Marshalltown Community College, Gumilyov Eurasian National University, and holds a Master’s Degree Program at La Sapienza University.

Has been acting since June 2022.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
30 years of cooperation between EU and Kazakhstan: what stands ahead
30 years of cooperation between EU and Kazakhstan: what stands ahead
Kazakh President arrived in China for a state visit
Kazakh President arrived in China for a state visit
Kazakhstan, China share common stance on major international issues - Tokayev
Kazakhstan, China share common stance on major international issues - Tokayev
Kazakhstan to build sheep wool insulations production base
Kazakhstan to build sheep wool insulations production base
Important documents inked in Xi’an as part of President Tokayev’s state visit
Important documents inked in Xi’an as part of President Tokayev’s state visit
Xi Jinping wishes Kazakh President happy 70th birthday
Xi Jinping wishes Kazakh President happy 70th birthday
Over half a million Kazakhstani tourists visit Uzbekistan since early 2023
Over half a million Kazakhstani tourists visit Uzbekistan since early 2023
Heavy rains and thunderstorms to grip Kazakhstan next 3 days
Heavy rains and thunderstorms to grip Kazakhstan next 3 days