    May 18. Today's Birthdays

    18 May 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of May.

    NAMES

    Olzhas Suleimenov (1936) is a poet, Turcologist, screen writer, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to UNESCO.

    Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Kazakh State University, Higher literature courses at the Gorky Literature Institute.

    Kalmukhanbet Kassymov (1957) is a merited worker of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan, General Colonel of Police.

    Born in Almaty region is thea graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan (Alexander Mogilev) was born in 1957 in Kirov, Russia.

    He is a graduate of the Leningrad seminary, I degree, Moscow Spiritual Academy, Saint Petersburg Law University, also studied at Leningrad Spiritual Academy.

    Batyrkhan Shukenov (1962-2015) is a Kazakhstani and Russian pop singer, composer.

    Born in Kyzylorda. He studied at the Leningrad Culture Institute but in a couple of years entered the Almaty Conservatoire named after Kurmangazy.

    Nurbek Sayasat (1981) is the deputy of the Kazakh Majilis, VII convocation, member of the international affairs, defense and security committee.

    Born in Semipalatinsk is a graduate of the Marshalltown Community College, Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Master’s Degree Program at La Sapienza University.

    Has been acting since February this year.


