Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    May 18. Today's Birthdays

    18 May 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of May.

    NAMES

    Olzhas Suleimenov (1936) is the poet, Turcologist, screen writer, Kazakhstan’s permanent representative to UNESCO.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh State University, Higher literature courses at the Gorky Literature Institute.





    Kalmukhanbet Kassymov (1957) is the head of the State Security Service of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    Has been serving since January 2020.





    Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan (Alexander Mogilev) was born in 1957.

    Born in Kirov, Russia, is the graduate of the Leningrad seminary, I degree, Moscow Spiritual Academy, saint Petersburg law University, also studied at Leningrad Spiritual Academy.




    Batyrkhan Shukenov (1962-2015) is Kazakhstani and Russian pop singer, composer.

    Born in Kyzylorda. He studied at the Leningrad Culture Institute but in a couple of years entered the Almaty Conservatoire named after Kurmangazy.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 7. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    3 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    4 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    5 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region