May 18. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of May.

NAMES

(1936) is the poet, Turcologist, screen writer, Kazakhstan’s permanent representative to UNESCO.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh State University, Higher literature courses at the Gorky Literature Institute.

















(1957) is the head of the State Security Service of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been serving since January 2020.

















(Alexander Mogilev) was born in 1957.

Born in Kirov, Russia, is the graduate of the Leningrad seminary, I degree, Moscow Spiritual Academy, saint Petersburg law University, also studied at Leningrad Spiritual Academy.













(1962-2015) is Kazakhstani and Russian pop singer, composer.

Born in Kyzylorda. He studied at the Leningrad Culture Institute but in a couple of years entered the Almaty Conservatoire named after Kurmangazy.