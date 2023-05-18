May 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 18.

EVENTS

1992 - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev pays his first official visit to the U.S. at the invitation of then-President of the United States, George Bush.

1996 – The President of Kazakhstan presents Olzhas Suleimenov with the ID and Badge of the People's Writer of Kazakhstan.

2001 – International science-to-practice conference «Ancient Turkic Civilization: Writing Monuments» takes place at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University in Astana.

2011 – A square of state symbols is unveiled in Shymkent city.

2011 - The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan opens doors in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

2012 – A mausoleum of Aiteke-bi is inaugurated in Uzbekistan.

2015 – The Dulati Taraz State University joins the Eurasian Association featuring 130 CIS universities.

2015 – Yelena Bezrukova (Mussiyenko) becomes the first Kazakhstani writer to take part in the London Book Fair with her book published in 2014 in London by Hertfordshire Press.

2016– The President of Kazakhstan confers the title of the Kazakhstan Hero of Labor (Qazaqstannyn Yenbek Yeri) to Kazakh poet and public figure Olzhas Suleimenov in recognition of his special contribution to the development of the country's literature and active public activities aimed at strengthening peace and civic harmony.

2017 – The President of Kazakhstan confers the title of the Kazakhstan Hero of Labor to prominent actor, stage and film director Asanali Ashimov.

2020 – Dimash Kudaibergen’s hit song We are One dedicated to the fight against coronavirus earns golden certificate of China’s QQ Music platform.

2020 – Kazakhstani chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik is ranked in the top 3 of the FIDE Online Steinitz Memorial 2020.

2021 – President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signs a decree to award Olzhas Suleimenov with the Şərəf Order for his contribution to the development of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

2021 – The Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan is unveiled in Strasbourg, France.



