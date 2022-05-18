May 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 18.

DATES

Day of Turkic Writing is marked on May 18. It was declared and approved by the order of the Kazakh Government.

International Museum Day is celebrated on May 18, to encourage people to visit and enjoy museums, and to raise awareness about the challenges that museums face and that they can only survive with the support of their communities.

World AIDS Vaccine Day, also known as HIV Vaccine Awareness Day, is observed annually on May 18. It is observed as an important reminder about the importance of vaccine research.

The Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Deportation of Peoples of Crimea is marked on Mat 18.

EVENTS

1992 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev pays his first official visit to the USA upon the invitation of ex-US President George Bush.

1996 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev hands over the certificate and badge of the people's writer of Kazakhstan to the poet, public figure Olzhas Suleimenov.

2007 - The Kazakh Parliament adopts amendments to the Constitution restricting the power of the President to two terms. It also adopted the changes proposed by the group of deputies to remove the restrictions on the presidential terms for the first President of Kazakhstan.

2011 - The Square of State Symbols is oepned in Shymkent city.

2011 - The official opening of the General Consulate of Kazakhstan takes place in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

2015 - The Dulati Taraz State University joins the Eurasian Association bringing together 130 universities of the CIS countries.

2015 - Elena Bezrukova of Kazakhstan becomes the first Kazakhstani writer to take part in the London Book Fair-2015.

2016 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev hands over the golden star Kazakhstan's Worker to the poet, public figure Olzhas Suleimenov.

2017 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev awards the actor, director of theatre and film Assanali Ashimov the Hero of Labour title.

2020 - Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen's song We Are One devoted to the fight against COVID-19 receives gold certification on the Chinese QQ Music platform.

2020 - Kazakhstani chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik is among the top three leaders of the FIDE Online Steinitz Memorial 2020.

2021 - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signs an order awarding Olzhas Suleimonov the Şərəf Order for his contribution to the cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

2021 - The official opening of the General Consulate of Kazakhstan takes place in Strasbourg, France.



