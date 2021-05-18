May 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 18.

DATES

The Turkic Writing Day in Kazakhstan

In 2013, during an off-site meeting at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Committee on the Socio-Cultural Development of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament discussed the establishment of the Turkic Writing Day. This day coincided with the day of the Kultegin Monument installation at the university. The sacred monument symbolizing the common Turkic and Eurasian unity was unveiled by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on May 18, 2001.

International Museum Day

It was declared by the Resolution of the XII General Assembly of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) in 1978.

World AIDS Vaccine Day

On May 18, 1997, U.S. President Bill Clinton delivered an address to graduates at Morgan State University in Baltimore. For the first time, World AIDS Vaccine Day was marked in 1998.

EVENTS

1992 - First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev pays his first official visit to the U.S. at the invitation of the President of the United States, George Bush.

1996 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev presents Olzhas Suleimenov with the ID and Badge of the People's Writer of Kazakhstan.

2001 – International science-to-practice conference «Ancient Turkic Civilization: Writing Monuments» is held at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University in the Kazakh capital.

2007 - The Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan endorses amendments to the Constitution, limiting the President of the country to two terms in office. The Parliament also adopts the amendments proposed by a group of MPs, lifting the presidential term limit for the First President-Elbasy.

2011 – A square of state symbols is unveiled in Shymkent city.

2011 - The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan opens its doors in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

2012 – A mausoleum of Aiteke-bi is officially inaugurated in Uzbekistan.

2015 – The Dulati Taraz State University joins the Eurasian Association uniting 130 CIS universities.

2015 – Yelena Bezrukova (Mussiyenko) becomes the first Kazakhstani writer to take part in the London Book Fair.

2016 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev confers the title of the Kazakhstan Hero of Labor (Qazaqstannyn Yenbek Yeri) to Olzhas Suleimenov, a Kazakh poet and public figure, in recognition of his special contribution to the development of the country's literature, and active public activities aimed at strengthening peace and civic harmony.

2017 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev confers the title of the Kazakhstan Hero of Labor to prominent actor, stage and film director Asanali Ashimov.

2020 – Dimash Kudaibergen’s hit song 'We Are One' dedicated to the fight against coronavirus earns golden certificate of China’s QQ Music platform.