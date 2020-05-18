May 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 18.

DATES

The Turkic Writing Day in Kazakhstan

In 2013, during an off-site meeting at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Committee on the Socio-Cultural Development of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament discussed the establishment of the Turkic Writing Day. This day coincided with the day of the Kultegin Monument installation at the university. The sacred monument symbolizing the common Turkic and Eurasian unity was unveiled by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on May 18, 2001.

International Museum Day

It was declared by the Resolution of the XII General Assembly of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) in 1978.

World AIDS Vaccine Day

On May 18, 1997, U.S. President Bill Clinton delivered an address to graduates at Morgan State University in Baltimore. For the first time, World AIDS Vaccine Day was marked in 1998.

EVENTS

1992 - At the invitation of the President of the United States George Bush, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev pays his first official visit to the U.S.

1996 – First President Nursultan Nazarbayev presents Olzhas Suleimenov with the ID and Badge of the People's Writer of Kazakhstan.

2007 - The Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan endorses amendments to the Constitution, limiting the President of the country to two terms in office. Also, the Parliament adopts the amendments proposed by a group of MPs, lifting the presidential term limit for the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2011 - The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan opens its doors in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

2015 – Yelena Bezrukova (Mussiyenko) becomes the first Kazakhstani writer to take part in the London Book Fair.

2016 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev confers the title of the Kazakhstan Hero of Labor to Olzhas Suleimenov, a Kazakh poet and public figure, in recognition of his special contribution to the development of the country's literature, and active public activities aimed at strengthening peace and civic harmony.

2017 – First President Nursultan Nazarbayev confers the title of the Kazakhstan Hero of Labor to prominent actor, stage and film director Asanali Ashimov.

2019 – An exhibition dated to the 100th anniversary of Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper unveils at the National Museum.