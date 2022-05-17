May 17. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of May.

NAMES

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (1953) - Kazakh President.

Born in Almaty city, he was a graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, took a pre-diploma internship at the USSR Embassy in China, internship at the Beijing Linguistics Institute, and graduated from the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

His career began in 1975 at the USSR Foreign Ministry. In 1992, was appointed as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. In 1993, he served as First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. In 1994, he was Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan. In October 1999, he was named Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. In January 2002, he was named Secretary f State - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan. Between 2003 and 2007, he was Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan. In January 2007, he was elected the Chairman of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan.

In March 2022, he was appointed Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, General Director of the UN Office in Geneva, as well as personal spokesperson of the Secretary-General of the United Nations at the Conference on Disarmament.

On Match 20, 2019, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took the oath of office as President of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is an honored President of Kazakhstan's Council on International Relations, and honored dean of the Geneva School of Diplomacy and International Relations. According to the Russian Biographical Society, Tokayev was included in the list of laureates of the Person of the Year - 2018.

He is the author of 10 books on the issues of international relations.

Igor Rogov (1950) - Statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Baku, Azerbaijan, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.





Nurzhan Nurssipatov (1957) - Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Secretary of the Committee on International Relations, Defense, and Security.

Born in Semipalatinsk region, he is a graduate of the higher courses of the USSR State Security Commitee. Karaganda State University.

He was appointed to his current post in 2020.





Dauletbek Kussainov (1977) - Head of the Foreign Policy and International Relations Department of the Administration of the Kazakh President.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the Sh. Valikhanov Kokshetau University, Eurasian Humanitarian Institute, and Stirling University.

He took up his current post in October 2019.



