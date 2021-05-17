Go to the main site
    May 17. Today's Birthdays

    17 May 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of May.

    NAMES

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (1953) is the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Born on May 17, 1953 in Almaty city (formerly Alma-Ata) is the graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

    His started his diplomatic career in 1975 at the USSR Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In 1975-1979 he served at the USSR Embassy in Singapore. In 1993-1994 he was appointed as Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan. In 1993, he became the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan. In 1994-1999 he served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. In March 1999, he became the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. In 1999 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was appointed as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. In 2002-2003 he worked as the Secretary of State - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. In 2007, he was appoined as the Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. In 2011, he was named as the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva. In 2013, he was named as the Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament. On June 9, 2019, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was elected as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the extraordinary presidential elections by sweeping the majority of votes cast (70,96%). The swearing-in ceremony took place on June 12, 2019.

    Igor Rogov (1950) is the Deputy Executive Director of the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy.

    Born in Baku, Azerbaijan is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    In 2001-2017 served as the Chairman of the Kazakh Constitutional Court.

    Has been serving since December 2017.

    Nurzhan Nurssipatov (1957) is the deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the international relations, defense and security committee.

    Born in East Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the higher courses at the USSR State Security Committee in Minsk, Karaganda State University.

    Has been appointed in 2020.

    Dauletbek Kussainov (1977) is the head of the foreign policy and international cooperation department at the Presidential Administration.

    Born in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Valikhanov Kokshetau University, Eurasian Institute of Humanities, The University of Stirling.

    Has been working since October 2019.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

