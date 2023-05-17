May 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 17.

EVENTS

1936 – The Decade of the Kazakh Culture and Art takes place for the first time in Moscow.

1992 – Former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev decrees to open a Kazakh embassy in Ankara, Turkiye, following the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

1992 - Former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev makes his first official visit to the US to confirm his country’s commitment to join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. On May 19, 1992, the first meeting of the Kazakh and US President took place.

2011 – The jubilee medal ’20 years of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan’ is established.

2017 – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergenov attends the charity dinner of the Global Gift Foundation in Paris.

2019 – The International Turkic Academy holds a large-scale event devoted to the 100th anniversary of the national liberation struggle of the Turkish people led by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, as part of which the Kazakh edition of his book ‘The Great Speech’ was presented.

2022 – The Kazakh film «The Assault» wins the grand jury award for the Best Narrative Feature at the 38th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival (LAAPFF).