May 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 17.

EVENTS

1936 – The Decade of the Kazakh Culture and Art is held in Moscow for the first time.

1992 – Decree of the then-President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, on the inauguration of the Kazakh Embassy in the Republic of Turkey in Ankara is released.

1992 – Then-President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, makes his first official visit to the United States, where he confirms Kazakhstan's commitment to accede to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. The presidents of Kazakhstan and the U.S. hold their first meeting on May 19, 1992.

2007 - Kazpost JSC issues a stamp in honor of the 60th Anniversary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

2010 – A hotline for children and youth ‘150’ is launched in Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan).

2011 – Kazakhstan institutes a jubilee medal dated to the 20th anniversary of its Independence to honor the citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan and foreign citizens for their contribution to strengthening of the country’s sovereignty.

2012 – A tea bowl belonging to Kazakh composer Akan Seri is included into the exposition of the Saken Seifullin museum in Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan).

2017 – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Qudaibergen attends the charitable dinner of the Global Gift Foundation in Paris, France. He is invited to the dinner by American actress and producer Eva Longoria.

2019 – Capsule laying ceremony of the World Trade Center takes place in Nur-Sultan.

2019 – The International Turkic Academy holds a large-scale event dated to the 100th anniversary of the national liberation movement of the Turkish people led by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. Presentation of the Kazakh version of Atatürk’s ‘Speech’ is held as part of the event.

2021 – A namesake alley of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan appears in Nur-Sultan.



