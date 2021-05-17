Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    May 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    17 May 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 17.

    EVENTS

    1936 – The first ever Decade of Kazakh culture and art is taking place in Moscow.

    1992 – The Decree of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the opening of the Kazakh Embassy in in Ankara, Turkey, is published.

    1992 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev pays his first official visit to the United States, to confirm Kazakhstan's commitment to join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. On May 19, 1992, the presidents of Kazakhstan and the US hold the first meeting.

    2007 – Kazpost JSC releases a postage stamp dated to the 60th Anniversary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

    2010 – Kazakhstan launches 150, the children and youth support hotline. The toll-free national helpline works 24 hours a day.

    2011 – Kazakhstan establishes an anniversary medal dated to the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan Independence.

    2012 – A tea bowl belonging to Kazakh composer Akan Seri is donated to the Saken Seifullin Museum in Nur-Sultan. The bowl dated back to the early XX century is preserved well.

    2017 – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen attends the charitable dinner of the Global Gift Foundation in Paris, France.

    2019 – The capsule laying ceremony of the World Trade Center is held in Nur-Sultan.

    2019 – The International Turkic Academy holds a large-scale event dated to the 100th anniversary of the struggle for national liberation led by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region