May 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 May 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 17.

EVENTS

1936 – The first ever Decade of Kazakh culture and art is taking place in Moscow.

1992 – The Decree of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the opening of the Kazakh Embassy in in Ankara, Turkey, is published.

1992 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev pays his first official visit to the United States, to confirm Kazakhstan's commitment to join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. On May 19, 1992, the presidents of Kazakhstan and the US hold the first meeting.

2007 – Kazpost JSC releases a postage stamp dated to the 60th Anniversary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

2010 – Kazakhstan launches 150, the children and youth support hotline. The toll-free national helpline works 24 hours a day.

2011 – Kazakhstan establishes an anniversary medal dated to the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan Independence.

2012 – A tea bowl belonging to Kazakh composer Akan Seri is donated to the Saken Seifullin Museum in Nur-Sultan. The bowl dated back to the early XX century is preserved well.

2017 – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen attends the charitable dinner of the Global Gift Foundation in Paris, France.

2019 – The capsule laying ceremony of the World Trade Center is held in Nur-Sultan.

2019 – The International Turkic Academy holds a large-scale event dated to the 100th anniversary of the struggle for national liberation led by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

