May 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 17.

DATES

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

On May 17, 1865, the negotiations on the signing of the first International Telegraph Agreement and the founding of the International Telegraph Union (International Telecommunication Union since 1932) were successfully completed.

World Hypertension Day

It is annually commemorated at the initiative of the World Hypertension League.

EVENTS

1936 – The Decade of the Kazakh culture and art is held in Moscow for the first time.

1992 – Decree of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, on the opening of the Kazakh Embassy in the Republic of Turkey in Ankara is published.

1992 - First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, makes his first official visit to the United States, where he reiterates Kazakhstan's commitment to accede to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. On May 19, 1992, the presidents of Kazakhstan and the US hold the first meeting.

2007 - Kazpost JSC issues a postage stamp in honor of the 60th Anniversary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

2012 – A tea bowl belonging to Kazakh composer Akan Seri is added to the exposition of the Saken Seifullin museum in Nur-Sultan.

2017 – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen attends the charitable dinner of the Global Gift Foundation in Paris, France. He is invited to the dinner by none other than American actress and producer Eva Longoria.

2019 – Capsule laying ceremony of the World Trade Center is held in Nur-Sultan.