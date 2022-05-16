May 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of May.

NAMES

- poet.

Born in Ili krai, East Turkestan, China. He graduated from the Institute of Nations in Urumchi, Kirov Kazakh State University.

In 1964 and 1970, he was an instructor in the Fiction Promotion Bureau, deputy in the poetry section. Between 1970 and 1984, he was a department head at the Book Chamber. Until 1995, he was an editor of the poetry department of Zhalyn publishing house.





- Statesman, Lieutenant General of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Lelin Polytechnic Institute, higher courses of the State Security Committee of the USSR.

















- Kazakh director of theatre and film, merited worker of art of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda city, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Leningrad State Institute of Theatre, Music, and Cinematography.

His films were screened at the international and regional festivals, received different prizes, diplomas, and certificates from the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy of the USSR.





- Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain, Andorra, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the World Tourist Organization.

Born in Semipalatinsk city, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, post-graduate courses from the Abai Pedagogical Institute.

He took up his current post in 2018.









- prosecutor of Pavlodar region.

Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University.

He was appointed to his current post in February 2018.