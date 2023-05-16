Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 May 2023, 07:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 16.

2007 – A statue to The Beatles band is unveiled in Kok-Tobe, Almaty.

2011 – Festival Discover Kazakhstan dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the country’s independence is held in Deventer, the Netherlands.

2013 – First graduates of the SCO University are awarded their diplomas.

2013 – Permanent representatives of Kazakhstan and Saint Kitts and Nevis sign a joint communique on establishment of diplomatic relations.

2014 – A bronze sculpture to famous Kazakh film director Shaken Aimanov is unveiled in Almaty.

2019 – The Islamic Finance Centre opens in Almaty. The project is implemented in cooperation with the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Astana International Financial Centre and Hamad Bin Khalifa University of Qatar.


