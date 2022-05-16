May 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 16.

DATES

The International Day of Living Together in Peace is marked every year on May 16.

Biographer's Day is celebrated every year on May 16 to commemorate a very special event. It was the first time Samuel Johnson — a famous poet, essayist, literary critic, editor, and lexicographer, and his biographer James Boswell met.

EVENTS

2007 - The stature of the legendary band The Beatles is installed in the Kok-Tobe mountain, Almaty city.

2011 - The Discover Kazakhstan festival devoted to the 20th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan is held in Deventer, the Netherlands.

2013 - Diplomas are handed over to the first graduates of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization University in Almaty.

2013 - Kazakhstan and Saint Kitts and Nevis establish diplomatic relations.

2019 - The Islamic Finance Center is opened in Almaty city.