Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

May 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 May 2022, 07:00
May 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 16.

DATES

The International Day of Living Together in Peace is marked every year on May 16.

Biographer's Day is celebrated every year on May 16 to commemorate a very special event. It was the first time Samuel Johnson — a famous poet, essayist, literary critic, editor, and lexicographer, and his biographer James Boswell met.

EVENTS

2007 - The stature of the legendary band The Beatles is installed in the Kok-Tobe mountain, Almaty city.

2011 - The Discover Kazakhstan festival devoted to the 20th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan is held in Deventer, the Netherlands.

2013 - Diplomas are handed over to the first graduates of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization University in Almaty.

2013 - Kazakhstan and Saint Kitts and Nevis establish diplomatic relations.

2019 - The Islamic Finance Center is opened in Almaty city.


Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup