May 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 16.

EVENTS

2007 – A monument to legendary group, The Beatles, unveils at Kok Tobe in Almaty.

2011 – Discover Kazakhstan festival takes place in Deventer, the Netherlands, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.

2012 – The IBNS names an anniversary banknote of KZT 10,000, dated to the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence, The Banknote of the Year Award 2011.

2013 – The first graduates of the SCO University in Almaty receive diplomas.

2013 – The permanent residents of Kazakhstan and Saint Kitts and Nevis to the UN signed a joint communique in New York to establish diplomatic relations.

2019 – A bronze sculpture of well-known Kazakh film director Shaken Aimanov unveils in Almaty.

2019 – The Islamic Finance Centre opens in Almaty.