    May 15. Today's Birthdays

    15 May 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of May.

    NAMES

    Khiuaz Dospanova (1922-2008) - Soviet airwoman of WWII, navigator, Khalyk kakharmany.

    Born in Guriyev region, she was a graduate of the secondary school No.1 with distinctions.

    In 1951, she was elected the deputy of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR, and the Secretary of the Presidium during its first meeting. Before her retirement, she was the Secretary of the Alma-Ata city party committee.


    Nurtay Abykayev (1947) -Statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Uralsk Kirov Polytechnical Institute, the Almaty Higher Party School, and the Academy of Public Service under the President of the Russian Federation.





    Gulshara Abdykalikova (1965) - political and Stateswoman of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Kyzylorda region, she is a graduate of the Dzhambul technology institute of light and food industries.






    Aliya Yussupova (1984)- athlete, chief coach of the national rhythmic gymnastics team, and merited master of sport of Kazakhstan.

    She was born in 1984 in Shymkent. Aliya represented Kazakhstan in individual all-around events at two Summer Olympic Games in Athens (2004) and Beijing (2008).

    Adlet Seilkhanov

