Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

May 15. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 May 2023, 08:00
May 15. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of May.

NAMES

photo

Khiuaz Dospanova (1922-2008) - Soviet airwoman of WWII, navigator, Khalyk kakharmany.

Born in Guriyev region, she was a graduate of the secondary school No.1 with distinctions.

In 1951, she was elected the deputy of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR, and the Secretary of the Presidium during its first meeting. Before her retirement, she was the Secretary of the Alma-Ata city party committee.


photo

Nurtay Abykayev (1947) -Statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Uralsk Kirov Polytechnical Institute, the Almaty Higher Party School, and the Academy of Public Service under the President of the Russian Federation.





photo

Gulshara Abdykalikova (1965) - political and Stateswoman of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region, she is a graduate of the Dzhambul technology institute of light and food industries.






photo

Aliya Yussupova (1984)- athlete, chief coach of the national rhythmic gymnastics team, and merited master of sport of Kazakhstan.

She was born in 1984 in Shymkent. Aliya represented Kazakhstan in individual all-around events at two Summer Olympic Games in Athens (2004) and Beijing (2008).


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's Sanzhar Tashkenbai hauls gold at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Tashkent
Kazakhstan's Sanzhar Tashkenbai hauls gold at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Tashkent
Dulat Bekbauov claims IBA Men's World Boxing Championships silver
Dulat Bekbauov claims IBA Men's World Boxing Championships silver
7 dead, 14 injured as bus turns turtle in northern Afghanistan
7 dead, 14 injured as bus turns turtle in northern Afghanistan
Fitch confirms Italy's BBB rating, outlook stable
Fitch confirms Italy's BBB rating, outlook stable
S. Korea to test radiation in ships' ballast water from 6 Japanese prefectures
S. Korea to test radiation in ships' ballast water from 6 Japanese prefectures
Voting begins in Türkiye's presidential, parliamentary elections
Voting begins in Türkiye's presidential, parliamentary elections
Kazakh team is 2nd in medal count of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
Kazakh team is 2nd in medal count of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
May 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Mets predict unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm in Kazakhstan May 15
Mets predict unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm in Kazakhstan May 15