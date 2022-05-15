May 15. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of May.

NAMES

Khiuaz Dospanova (1922-2008) - Soviet airwoman of WWII, navigator, Khalyk kakharmany.

Born in Guriyev region, she was a graduate of the secondary school No.1 with distinctions.









Nurtay Abykayev (1947) -Statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Uralsk Kirov Polytechnical Institute, the Almaty Higher Party School, and the Academy of Public Service under the President of the Russian Federation.













Adylgazy Bergenev (1958) - member of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk (today’s East Kazakhstan), he is a graduate of the Semipalatinsk finance and economy college, Semipalatinsk zoo-veterinary institute.

He was appoited to his current post in September 2017.









Gulshara Abdykalikova (1965) - political and Stateswoman of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region, she is a graduate of the Dzhambul technology institute of light and food industries.

















Aliya Yussupova (1984) - athlete, chief coach of the national rhythmic gymnastics team, Merited Sports Master of Kazakhstan.

She was born in 1984 in Shymkent. Aliya represented Kazakhstan in individual all-around events at two Summer Olympic Games in Athens (2004) and Beijing (2008).



