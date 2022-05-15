Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

May 15. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 May 2022, 08:00
May 15. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of May.

NAMES

photo

Khiuaz Dospanova (1922-2008) - Soviet airwoman of WWII, navigator, Khalyk kakharmany.

Born in Guriyev region, she was a graduate of the secondary school No.1 with distinctions.



photo

Nurtay Abykayev (1947) -Statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Uralsk Kirov Polytechnical Institute, the Almaty Higher Party School, and the Academy of Public Service under the President of the Russian Federation.




photo

Adylgazy Bergenev (1958) - member of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk (today’s East Kazakhstan), he is a graduate of the Semipalatinsk finance and economy college, Semipalatinsk zoo-veterinary institute.

He was appoited to his current post in September 2017.



photo

Gulshara Abdykalikova (1965) - political and Stateswoman of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region, she is a graduate of the Dzhambul technology institute of light and food industries.





photo

Aliya Yussupova (1984) - athlete, chief coach of the national rhythmic gymnastics team, Merited Sports Master of Kazakhstan.

She was born in 1984 in Shymkent. Aliya represented Kazakhstan in individual all-around events at two Summer Olympic Games in Athens (2004) and Beijing (2008).


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022