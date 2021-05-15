May 15. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of May.

NAMES

Khiuaz Dospanova (1922-2008) is the Soviet airwoman of the WWII, navigator, Khalyk kakharmany.

Born in Guriyev region is the graduate of the secondary school #1 with distinctions.

Nurtay Abykayev (1947) is the President of Otandastar Foundation, politician.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Uralsk Kirov Polytechnical Institute, the Almaty Higher Party School, and the Academy of Public Service under the President of the Russian Federation.

He has been appointed to the post in June 2018.

Adylgazy Bergenev (1958) is the member of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk (today’s East Kazakhstan) is the graduate of the Semipalatinsk finance and economy college, Semipalatinsk zoo-veterinary institute.

Has been serving since September 2017.

Gulshara Abdykalikova (1965) is the Governor of Kyzylorda region.

Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Dzhambul technology institute of light and food industries.

Has been acting since last March.

Aliya Yussupova (1984) is the athlete, chief coach of the national rhythmic gymnastics team, Merited Sports Master of Kazakhstan.

She was born in 1984 in Shymkent. Yussupova represented Kazakhstan in individual all-around events at two Summer Olympic Games in Athens (2004) and Beijing (2008).



