Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

May 15. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 May 2021, 08:00
May 15. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of May.

NAMES

photo

Khiuaz Dospanova (1922-2008) is the Soviet airwoman of the WWII, navigator, Khalyk kakharmany.

Born in Guriyev region is the graduate of the secondary school #1 with distinctions.

photo

Nurtay Abykayev (1947) is the President of Otandastar Foundation, politician.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Uralsk Kirov Polytechnical Institute, the Almaty Higher Party School, and the Academy of Public Service under the President of the Russian Federation.

He has been appointed to the post in June 2018.

photo

Adylgazy Bergenev (1958) is the member of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk (today’s East Kazakhstan) is the graduate of the Semipalatinsk finance and economy college, Semipalatinsk zoo-veterinary institute.

Has been serving since September 2017.

photo

Gulshara Abdykalikova (1965) is the Governor of Kyzylorda region.

Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Dzhambul technology institute of light and food industries.

Has been acting since last March.

photo

Aliya Yussupova (1984) is the athlete, chief coach of the national rhythmic gymnastics team, Merited Sports Master of Kazakhstan.

She was born in 1984 in Shymkent. Yussupova represented Kazakhstan in individual all-around events at two Summer Olympic Games in Athens (2004) and Beijing (2008).


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana