May 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 15.

DATES

The International Day of Families annually held on May 15 celebrates the importance of families and the work started during the International Year of Families.

World Environment Day is on May 15. It is the United Nations day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment

EVENTS

1992 – Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan sign the Collective Security Treaty.

1992 – The National Nuclear Center and Atomic Energy Agency of Kazakhstan are set up.

1999 – The State Secrets Protection Agency of Kazakhstan is established.

2009 – The Center for International Programs Bolashak is opened officially in Germany and continental European countries as part of the Year of Kazakhstan in Germany.

2012 – The memorandum to jointly nominate statues of history and culture to the UNESCO World Heritage List is signed between the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information, Chinese Culture Ministry, and Kyrgyz Culture and Tourism Ministry.

2013 – Kazakhstan and the Commonwealth of Dominica sign the joint communiqué establishing diplomatic relations in New York.

2016 – The Wonders of Kazakhstan exhibition by the gifted Kazakh photographers is held at the Carrousel du Louvre gallery in Paris.

2020 – The Legal Technology Development Consultative Council is set up at the Astana International Financial Center.

2020 – The environmental prize Elim-ai is founded.