    May 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    15 May 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 15.

    DATES

    International Day of Families

    The annually celebrated day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993.

    EVENTS

    1992 - Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan sign the collective security treaty in Tashkent.

    1992 - The National Nuclear Center and the Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan are established at the former Semipalatinsk test site.

    2009 - A representative office of Center for International Programs JSC in Germany and mainland Europe opens doors in Berlin as part of the celebration of the Year of Kazakhstan in Germany.

    2013 – In New York the Joint Communiqué is signed by permanent representatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Commonwealth of Dominica at the UN establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

    2016 - «The Wonders of Kazakhstan» exhibition by talented Kazakh photographers opens at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. It was arranged to get visitors acquainted with the nature, traditions and people of Kazakhstan.

    2019 - «The Great Steppe: Cultural Heritage and Role in World History» forum starts its work in Paris. The international event was attended by about 70 scientists from 10 countries, such as the USA, Russia, India, China, Great Britain, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, France, Latvia, Holland and Hungary as well as representatives of UNESCO.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan
