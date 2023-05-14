May 14. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of May.

NAMES

Nurzhuman Ikhtymbayev (1941) - Kazakh film actor, the first actor from Kazakhstan to star in Hollywood movies, playing more than 150 roles.He is a graduate of the Panfilov Pedagogical College, Studio Theatre under the State Committee for Cinematography of the Kazakh SSR.

















Zhenis Seidullauly (1962) - composer, singer, conductor, music producer, honored worker of Kazkahstan.Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Chimkent Musical School, Yelebekov Republican Circus School, Taraz State University, gained his master's degree from the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts.He has been serving as the director of the State Concert Organization Kazakhconcert since 2018.













Andrey Kryukov (1972) - Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.Born in Almaty, he graduated from the College of the Olympic Reserve no. 2 in Almaty, Kazakh Institute of Physical Culture, earned his master's degree from the Higher School of Corporate Management of the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the Russian President, Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.Andrey Kryukov is the master of sport of the USSR, master of sport of the international class of Kazakhstan in water polo, honored trainer of Kazakhstan, winner of Kazakhstan's water polo championships and cup, winner of the 1994 Asian Games in Hiroshima, Japan.

