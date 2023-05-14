Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

May 14. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 May 2023, 08:00
May 14. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of May.

NAMES

photo

Nurzhuman Ikhtymbayev (1941) - Kazakh film actor, the first actor from Kazakhstan to star in Hollywood movies, playing more than 150 roles.He is a graduate of the Panfilov Pedagogical College, Studio Theatre under the State Committee for Cinematography of the Kazakh SSR.




photo

Zhenis Seidullauly (1962) - composer, singer, conductor, music producer, honored worker of Kazkahstan.Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Chimkent Musical School, Yelebekov Republican Circus School, Taraz State University, gained his master's degree from the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts.He has been serving as the director of the State Concert Organization Kazakhconcert since 2018.




photo

Andrey Kryukov (1972) - Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.Born in Almaty, he graduated from the College of the Olympic Reserve no. 2 in Almaty, Kazakh Institute of Physical Culture, earned his master's degree from the Higher School of Corporate Management of the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the Russian President, Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.Andrey Kryukov is the master of sport of the USSR, master of sport of the international class of Kazakhstan in water polo, honored trainer of Kazakhstan, winner of Kazakhstan's water polo championships and cup, winner of the 1994 Asian Games in Hiroshima, Japan.

Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Middle power diplomacy, Kazakhstan’s sea port development and tourism exhibition: foreign media coverage about Kazakhstan
Middle power diplomacy, Kazakhstan’s sea port development and tourism exhibition: foreign media coverage about Kazakhstan
Elena Rybakina victorious at WTA 1000 event in Italy
Elena Rybakina victorious at WTA 1000 event in Italy
Kazakhstan-Turkiye cooperation debated
Kazakhstan-Turkiye cooperation debated
UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach makes official visit to East Kazakhstan region, discusses coop
UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach makes official visit to East Kazakhstan region, discusses coop
Bublik of Kazakhstan advances to 3rd round of Italian Open
Bublik of Kazakhstan advances to 3rd round of Italian Open
Unstable weather predicted in Kazakhstan May 13
Unstable weather predicted in Kazakhstan May 13
Tesla recalling 1.1 million vehicles in China due to braking issues
Tesla recalling 1.1 million vehicles in China due to braking issues
UN agency warns of cholera outbreak in Ethiopia as death toll rises to 94
UN agency warns of cholera outbreak in Ethiopia as death toll rises to 94
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay below 20,000 for 2nd day
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay below 20,000 for 2nd day