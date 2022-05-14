May 14. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of May.

NAMES

Kazakhstani actor, the first Kazakhstani to play a role in a Hollywood film Nurzhuman IKHTIMBAYEV was born in 1941. He is a graduate of the Panfilov Pedagogic College. He was also trained at the film actors’ studio under the KazSSR State Cinema. After his successful debut in cinema in 1960s, Ikhtimbayev became an actor of KazakhFilm Film Studio and played in over 150 films.

Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament and Chairman of the Committee on economic policy, innovative development and entrepreneurship Dauren ADILBEKOV was born in 1956 in East Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Novosibirsk Electrotechnical Institute and the Moscow Academy of National Economy. Throughout his professional career Dauren Adilbekov held numerous posts in the akimats (administrations) of regions, namely Kokshetau, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions. He also worked at the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, JSC «NC «Kazakhstan Temir Zholy», and later in the Ministry of Environmental Protection. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament for the first time in 2017. He took up his recent post in September 2020.

Composer, singer, conductor, musical producer and honored worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhenis SEIDULLAULY was born in 1962 in Kyzylorda region. He is a graduate of the Shymkent music school, Zh. Yelebekov Republican Concert Circus College, the Taraz State University and the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy. Throughout his creative career Seidullauly worked for ‘Gulder’ ensemble, ‘Arkas’ ensemble, the Almaty regional philharmonic hall named after Suyunbai and held many notable posts. He also was the director of the Zh. Yelebekov Republican Concert Circus College (2014) and the director of the Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic Hall (2016-2018). He has been heading the State Concert Organization ‘Qazaqconcert’ since 2018.

Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Andrei KRYUKOV was born in 1972 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Institute of Physical Culture and Sport, the Higher School of Corporate Governance of the Russia Academy of National Economy and the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University. Throughout his career, Andrei Kryukov worked for the Swimming Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Asian Swimming Federation. In 2015 he was elected as the Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan for international cooperation and re-elected in 2020. Since 2019 he has been serving as the President of the Water Sports Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He took up his recent post in May 2020.

