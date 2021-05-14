Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    May 14. Today's Birthdays

    14 May 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of May.

    NAMES

    Nurzhuman Ikhtymbayev (1941) is the Kazakh actor, first Kazakh artist to cast in Hollywood.

    Graduated from the Panfilov teacher’s training college, Film Artists’ Studio at the State Cinema Committee of KazSSR.




    Dauren Adilbekov (1956) is the deputy of the Kazakh Senate, chair of the economic policy, innovation development and entrepreneurship committee.

    Born in today’s East Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Novosibirsk Electronic Technical Institute, Moscow Academy of National Economy.

    Has been acting since September last year.



    Zhenis Seidullauly (1962) is the director of Kazakhconcert State Concert Organization, composer, well-known singer.

    Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Chimkent music school, Elebekov republican circus college, Taraz State University, postgraduate studies at the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts.

    Has been serving since February 2018.


    Andrei Krykov (1972) is the secretary general of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Olympic reserve school #2, Kazakh Physical Culture Institute, Higher school of corporate management of the Russian National Economy and Public Service Academy under the Russian President, Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

    Has been working since last May.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 7. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    3 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    4 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    5 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region