May 14. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 May 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of May.

NAMES

photo

Nurzhuman Ikhtymbayev (1941) is the Kazakh actor, first Kazakh artist to cast in Hollywood.

Graduated from the Panfilov teacher’s training college, Film Artists’ Studio at the State Cinema Committee of KazSSR.




photo

Dauren Adilbekov (1956) is the deputy of the Kazakh Senate, chair of the economic policy, innovation development and entrepreneurship committee.

Born in today’s East Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Novosibirsk Electronic Technical Institute, Moscow Academy of National Economy.

Has been acting since September last year.



photo

Zhenis Seidullauly (1962) is the director of Kazakhconcert State Concert Organization, composer, well-known singer.

Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Chimkent music school, Elebekov republican circus college, Taraz State University, postgraduate studies at the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts.

Has been serving since February 2018.


photo

Andrei Krykov (1972) is the secretary general of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Olympic reserve school #2, Kazakh Physical Culture Institute, Higher school of corporate management of the Russian National Economy and Public Service Academy under the Russian President, Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

Has been working since last May.


