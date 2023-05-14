May 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 14.

DATES

World Migratory Bird Day is officially celebrated on the second Saturday or Sunday of May.

EVENTS

1869– The city of Aktobe is founded.

2009- Kuzminskaya street run near the building of the Kazakh embassy is renamed after Kazakh thinker and poet Zhambyl Zhabayev in Shevchenkivskyi District, Kyiv.

2013– Kazakhstan’s electronic licensing system www.elicense.kz wins the best project nomination in the E-Business category at WSISProjectPrizes 2013 in Geneva.

2015– Switzerland’s Frank Muller manufactures watches with the Kazakh coat of arm.

2016– The traditional small Kurultai (meeting) of Kazakhs bringing together around two thousand representatives of the ethnic diasporas from Germany, Britain, France, Hungary, Austria, Switzerland, and so on, is held in Cologne, Germany.

2018– The film Ayka is included in the main contest program of the 71st Cannes International Film Festival.

2019– The mountain peak in the Zhambyl region is named after writer Sherkhan Murtazy.



