May 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 14.

DATES

The World Fair Trade Day is a global celebration on the second Saturday of May. It is organised annually by the World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO) to raise awareness on alternative solutions to the planet’s economic and ecological challenges

World Migratory Bird Day is officially celebrated on the second Saturday or Sunday of May.

EVENTS

1869 – The city of Aktobe is founded.

1993 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the session of the Council of the Heads of State of the CIS.

2013 – Kazakhstan’s electronic licensing system www.elicense.kz wins the best project nomination in the E-Business category at WSISProjectPrizes 2013 in Geneva.

2015 – Switzerland’s Frank Muller manufactures watches with the Kazakh coat of arm.

2016 – The traditional small Kurultai (meeting) of Kazakhs bringing together around two thousand representatives of the ethnic diasporas from Germany, Britain, France, Hungary, Austria, Switzerland, and so on, is held in Cologne, Germany.

2018 – The film Ayka is included in the main contest program of the 71st Cannes International Film Festival.

2019 – The mountain peak in the Zhambyl region is named after writer Sherkhan Murtazy.