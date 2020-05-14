May 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 14.

EVENTS

1896 – The city of Aktyubinsk is founded, renamed later as Aktobe. It is a large economic centre of Kazakhstan.

1993 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev attends the sitting of the Council of CIS Leaders.

2009 – Kuzminskaya Street in Kyiv running along the Kazakh Embassy, renamed after the great thinker and poet, Zhambyl Zhabayev.

2014 – The Kazakh National Museum in Astana receives new precious exponents.

2015 – Swiss watch manufacturer Franck Muller releases watches with Coats of Arms of Kazakhstan on its clock-face.

2016 – The traditional small Kurultai of Kazakhs of Europe is held in Cologne with support of the European Association of Kazakhs in Germany. It brings together about 2,000 representatives of ethnic Diasporas from Germany, Great Britain, France, Hungary, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the US, the Netherlands and Turkey.

2018 – Ayka drama film is included into the competition program of the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival. It is a co-production of Russia, Kazakhstan, Germany, Poland and China.