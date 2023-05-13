Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 13. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 May 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of May.

NAMES

photo

Yeraly Tugzhanov (1963) is the Governor of Aktobe region.

Born in West Kazakhstan (formerly Uralsk) region is a graduate of the Karaganda State University.

Has been appointed to a recent post in December 2022.

Prior to that, he served as the governor of Mangistau region in 2017-2019, Chairman of the Kazakhstan Trade Unions Federation in 2019-2020, and Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan in 2020-2022.

photo

Zhenis Tuyakov (1967) is the Deputy Governor of Zhetysu region.

He graduated from the Economics and Law Institute and the Almaty State Medical Institute.

Has been acting since June 2022.

photo

Dulat Adyrbekov (1970) is the head of the Military Institute of Ground Troops of the Defence Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty. He is a graduate of the Kyiv higher command school named after Frunze and the Military Academy of Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Has been serving since December 2019.

photo

Mirzhan Satkanov (1977) is the Mayor of Uralsk city.

Graduated from the Dokuz Eylül University.

Has been appointed to the post in 2022.

photo

Bakyt Nurmukhanov (1979) is the deputy head of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the East Kazakhstan State University.

Has been serving since 2023.


