May 13. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of May.

NAMES

Meirambek Tulepbergen (1957) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, member of the agrarian committee. Born in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Has been acting since January 2021.

Yeraly Tugzhanov (1963) is the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan (formerly Uralsk) region is a graduate of the Karaganda State University.

Prior to that, he served as the governor of Mangistau region from 2017 to 2019 and Chairman of the Kazakhstan Trade Unions Federation from 2019 to 2020.

Has been appointed to a recent post in February 2020.





Zhenis Tuyakov (1967) is the Deputy Governor of Almaty region.

He graduated from the Economics and Law Institute and the Almaty State Medical Institute.

Has been acting since July 2017.













Dulat Adyrbekov (1970) is the head of the Military Institute of Land Forces of the Sagadat Nurmagambetov Defence Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Kyiv higher command school named after Frunze and the Military Academy of Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Has been serving since December 2019.













Mirzhan Satkanov (1977) is the Mayor of Uralsk city.

Born in Uralsk is a graduate of the Dokuz Eylül University of Turkey.

Has been acting since April this year.

















Bakyt Nurmukhanov (1979) is the chief of staff at the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the East Kazakhstan State University.



