May 13. Today's Birthdays

13 May 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of May.

NAMES

photo

Meirambek Tulepbergen (1957) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, member of the agrarian committee.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been acting since January 2021.

photo


Yeraly Tugzhanov (1963) is the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan (formerly Uralsk) region is a graduate of the Karaganda State University.

Has been appointed to recent post in February 2020. Prior to that, he served as the governor of Mangistau region in 2017-2019 and Chairman of the Kazakhstan Trade Unions Federation in 2019-2020.

photo


Zhenis Tuyakov (1967) is the Deputy Governor of Almaty region. He graduated from the Economics and Law Institute and the Almaty State Medical Institute.

Has been acting since July 2017.

photo


Dulat Adyrbekov (1970) is the representative of the defense establishment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He is a graduate of the Kyiv higher command school named after Frunze and the Military Academy of Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

photo


Bakyt Nurmukhanov (1979) is the head of the administrative office of the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Born in East Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the East Kazakhstan State University.


