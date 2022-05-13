May 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 13.

EVENTS

1930 -KarLAG with a total area of 110,000 ha is founded by the resolution of the Council of People's Commissars of the USSR. About 1 million people are confined there during 1931-1960.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and Finland exchange notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations. Finland is the first country in northern Europe to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence.

2002 – The Republic of Kazakhstan becomes the 40th member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

2010 - KAZNEX (Corporation for development and promotion of export) is reorganized into KAZNEX INVEST (National Agency for export and investment).

2011 -A memorial plaque honoring great Kazakh batyr Zhiembet zhyrau is unveiled in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana).

2011 – Kazakhstani painter Nurlan Abishev wins gold and silver at the Spring in full color contest of artists in New York.

2013 - Brand-new 5,000 tenge banknote is recognized by the International Bank Note Society as the Best Banknote 2012. The Kazakhstani banknote outperforms some 100 new banknotes released in 2012 globally.

2014 – The Indonesia capital Jakarta inaugurates theKazakhstan Culture Days. The cultural event kicks off with a gala concert of Kazakhstani performers, a photo exhibition ‘Kazakhstan Today’ and screening of Kazakhstani films.

2016 - The first-ever Judo Academy opens doors in Almaty city. It is suitable for training sessions of the national judo team as well as children willing to go in for judo.

2017 - Xinhua News Agency familiarizes users of the Beijing subway with nature and culture of the countries of the One Belt, One Road initiative by decorating subway cars with works from 12 countries, including Kazakhstan, Iran, Turkmenistan, and more.

2021 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and Finland sign the joint roadmap of economic and investment cooperation for 2030 signaling the new stage in bilateral strategic partnership.

2021 – Presentation of an art-album ‘Reading Abai’ takes place in Budapest, Hungary. The album consists of the paintings by the best artists of the Turkic world based on Abai’s works.



