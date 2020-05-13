May 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 13.

EVENTS

1930 -KarLAG is founded by the resolution of the Council of People's Commissars of the USSR. About 1 million people are confined there during 1931-1960.

1992 - Kazakhstan and Finland exchange notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations. Finland is the first country in northern Europe to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence.

2002 - Kazakhstan becomes the 40th member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

2010 - KAZNEX (Corporation for development and promotion of export) is reorganized into KAZNEX INVEST (National Agency for export and investment).

2011 -A memorial plaque honoring great Kazakh batyr Zhiembet zhyrau is unveiled in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana).

2013 - Brand-new 5,000 tenge banknote is recognized by the International Bank Note Society as the Best Banknote 2012. The Kazakhstani banknote outperformes some 100 new banknotes released worldwide in 2012.

2014 -Kazakhstan Culture Days in Indonesia are inaugurated in its capital city Jakarta. The cultural event kicks off with a gala concert of Kazakhstani performers, a photo exhibition Kazakhstan Today and screening of Kazakhstani films.

2016 - The first-ever Judo Academy opens doors in Almaty city.

2017 - Xinhua News Agency familiarizes users of the Beijing subway with nature and culture of the countries of the One Belt, One Road initiative through decorating subway cars with works from 12 countries, including Kazakhstan, Iran, Turkmenistan, and more.