May 12. Today's Birthdays

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 May 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of May.

photo


Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpayev (1879-1938) – social and political activist, member of Alash movement, first Kazakh railman, historian.

photo


Anuar Alimzhanov (1930-1993) – writer, journalist, well-known publicist, public figure.

photo


Kuanysh Sultanov (1945)- member of the Council of Senators, well-known political figure.

photo


Akmaral Arystanbekova (1948) – first female ambassador of Kazakhstan, first permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the UN.

photo


Kairbek Suleimenov (1949) – prominent statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

photo


Eldar Zhumagaziyev (1973) – Secretary of AMANAT Party.


